At Merchants, we’ve advocated for years that digital processes could dramatically improve the last mile of the mortgage process. However, lack of lender uptake on digital closings has impeded our ability to move forward at scale. With Notarize, we finally have the product and partnerships to drive consumer demand and give lenders the incentive to move fully digital. The result is our customers are more efficient and profitable. Digital closings reduce the so-called “dwell time” it takes for our lenders to sell a loan into the secondary market from 20-30 days to less than 3. This streamlines the back-end of the mortgage process and helps everyone involved achieve new efficiencies and reduce the risks associated with paper transactions. We look forward to helping bring these efficiencies long overdue to the mortgage industry

Mike Dunlap

President & COO, Merchants Bank of Indiana

“