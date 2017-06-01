- Online 24x7
- iPhone and Desktop
- eNote, eVault & MERS integrated
- 100% Paperless
- Fannie Mae & Freddie Mac Approved
- APIs to automate
Borrowers close online. Zero paper.
Your borrowers can eSign and notarize the entire loan package online. They simply click, validate their identify, and connect over a live video call with a notary who will walk them through the closing package and legally notarize their documents. Online 24x7 from any browser or iOS device.
Collaborate with your closing partners.
Build and administer transactions with your lender and title partners. Once transactions are created, tag docs to ensure proper execution, QC for final clear to close, and track status in real-time.
Better closings with fewer errors.
Error validation prevents incomplete or inaccurate signings - no more missing signatures. Dedicated notaries know how to follow your closing instructions and walk borrowers through the closing package. The closing video and metadata are recorded, instantly available and auditable to improve compliance and your borrowers’ experience.
Fully automate your operations.
It’s simple to get started with our online tools. When you’re ready to scale, our APIs allow you to fully automate your closing operations. Create transactions, collaborate with your partners, notify borrowers, track status, and retrieve completed documents via our REST API.
Sell into the secondary market.
Use our eVault or your own to sell eNotes into the secondary market - our platform is agnostic. Need eNotes? We generate them for you. Reduce your warehouse dwell times from 20 days to just one. Virtually eliminate your post-closing operations through automation.
We help you go digital.
Get set up with the first platform to enable a completely online, digital mortgage closing process.
How it works.
It is great to be first to market with this e-closing technology because it enables our network of mortgage brokers to be leaders in the industry. This ultimately eliminates the traditional closing table, as borrowers can close a loan at their own convenience, from anywhere and at any time.
A major roadblock to achieving a fully digital mortgage has been the need to execute and notarize closing documents in paper form. I’ve been an eMortgage advocate for nearly a decade and Notarize is the first solution I’ve seen that truly eliminates this challenge and enables closing agents to deliver the digital closing experience borrowers expect. I’m proud to have joined forces with Notarize and the Texas Mortgage Bankers Association to spur passage of the recent Texas Remote Notarization Bill, and thanks to our combined efforts, Mid America Mortgage is one of the first lenders in the country to offer borrowers a truly digital, online closing experience using the Notarize platform.
At Lenda, we’re focused on using technology to reimagine the borrower’s entire experience, reducing cost, creating transparency, and driving efficiency end-to-end. Borrowers expect to close their loans online. With Notarize, we can meet them online - allowing them to close whenever and wherever they want. This creates unlimited opportunities for us to innovate and offer our borrowers a fundamentally better experience.
At Eagle Home Mortgage, we've long believed in the power of technology to help improve the home buying experience. Unfortunately, a digital closing process has been the missing link, creating headaches for our borrowers and inefficiencies for our business. Notarize fills that gap and for the first time allows us to offer our clients their ideal closing experience - when and where they want. We're excited to partner with Notarize to help open up the market for online closings.
At Merchants, we’ve advocated for years that digital processes could dramatically improve the last mile of the mortgage process. However, lack of lender uptake on digital closings has impeded our ability to move forward at scale. With Notarize, we finally have the product and partnerships to drive consumer demand and give lenders the incentive to move fully digital. The result is our customers are more efficient and profitable. Digital closings reduce the so-called “dwell time” it takes for our lenders to sell a loan into the secondary market from 20-30 days to less than 3. This streamlines the back-end of the mortgage process and helps everyone involved achieve new efficiencies and reduce the risks associated with paper transactions. We look forward to helping bring these efficiencies long overdue to the mortgage industry
Dedicated Notary Agents
Professional notary agents, dedicated to your business, and trained to your closing instructions. Quality-controlled delivery environment.
Enterprise-Grade Security
End-to-end secure, encrypted transactions. PKI-based document signatures and notary-applied tamper seals. Third-party audited security and compliance processes.
VIP Service
Dedicated, high quality support for your business and your borrowers. Customer success program to guide your implementation and maximize the value of your Notarize integration.
Enterprise API
Seamlessly integrate Notarize with your existing apps and services. Automate your closing operations. Receive updates in real time as your borrowers advance through their closings.
Agent SLA
Guaranteed notary agent availability, based on your closing volume. Get mortgages closed wherever your borrowers are, anytime.
Subscription Pricing
Partner with our team to define a pricing structure that works for your volume, predictability, and service requirements.
"The closing is the last step of the home buying process and unfortunately it’s often the most painful for everyone involved. Every real estate professional has a horror story about a closing that was delayed, or worse canceled, because of the difficulty scheduling in person. With Notarize, agents can now ensure that the closing gets done whenever and wherever it’s convenient. This gives the homebuyer an optimal experience. We’re excited to work with Notarize to help make online closings the new standard in the market.”
Freddie Mac is focused on innovation as a medium to help lenders achieve their goals around efficiency and deliver a better customer experience. We see the digitization of the mortgage process as one way to reduce errors, speed the closing process and offer a complete solution to consumers. Lenders have long sought the digital mortgage, and today the industry takes a big step forward with Notarize's closing of the first ever fully online mortgage with electronic documents. With the vast majority of counties now accommodating eRecording of mortgages and more states adopting electronic notarization, we’re seeing a transformation across the industry. Freddie Mac intends to continue to support the digital mortgage space.
Tech savvy consumers, particularly millennials, are used to a world where online transactions are commonplace. When buying a home, it’s only natural they will expect the same online convenience, security and speed for their mortgage closing process. Stewart has a long history of innovation focused on improving the customer experience and Notarize offers a key element. We’re proud to be associated with Notarize.
